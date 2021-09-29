FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Louisiana

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional federal emergency aid available for the state of Louisiana for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Under the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021, President Biden authorized a 100% federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period.

President Biden has now authorized an extension of the period of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, from 30 to 45 days from the start of the incident period. The federal share for all categories of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance, has been increased to 90% of the total eligible costs, except for assistance previously authorized at 100%.

In addition to the cost-share adjustment for Hurricane Ida, the President also authorized an extension of the period of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, from 30 to 45 days from the start of the incident period for Hurricane Laura.