FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17.

Centers will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for disaster recovery specialists to provide survivors help with their FEMA applications, upload documents and answer questions about federal disaster assistance.

All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.

For other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs)