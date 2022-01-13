FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 13, 2022
January 13, 2022

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17.

Centers will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for disaster recovery specialists to provide survivors help with their FEMA applications, upload documents and answer questions about federal disaster assistance.

All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.



For other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

 

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs)

Parish

Location

 Address

Days/Hours

Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Government offices

 4876 LA-1, Raceland

Monday – Saturday

9am – 6pm

 

Lafourche

Tarpon Heights Shopping Center parking lot

16245 East Main Street, Cut Off

Monday – Saturday
9am – 6pm

 

Terrebonne

Grounds of the Montegut Recreation Center

SW corner Cross & Dolphin streets, Montegut

Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm

Saturday
9am – 2pm

St. Charles

Edward Dufresne Community Center parking lot

274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling

Monday – Friday

9am – 6pm

Saturday
9am – 2pm

 



