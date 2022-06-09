FEMA Encourages Survivors Living in Temporary Housing to Prepare for Hurricanes

GOHSEP and FEMA are reminding Louisianans that hurricane season began June 1. Hurricanes can cause damaging winds, tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding and storm surges. As temporary housing units are not safe in a hurricane, occupants in state and FEMA housing units should take the following steps to prepare.

Keep cell phones fully charged with the volume turned up and severe weather alerts enabled. A weather radio can also be a potentially life-saving option to receive vital weather warnings. The danger is highest at night.

When a hurricane is predicted, monitor your local weather, and follow all directions given by your local and state officials. Pay attention to directions for evacuation routes.

Make your personal emergency plan now so if your local emergency management officials tell you to evacuate you will know what to take, who will drive and where you will go. Take pets with you if you evacuate. Pack all medications you will need while you are evacuated

If a tornado watch is given, know what sturdy permanent building is nearby where you can go for protection.

Move to higher ground if you hear of flood warnings. If water is puddling, turn around – don’t drown. Never drive into standing water.

Do not remove the travel trailer or manufactured housing unit, as this is state or federal property.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.