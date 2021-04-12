FEMA Funeral Assistance for COVID 19 Deaths Available

LPSO: Students find handgun on Thibodaux elementary school campusApril 12, 2021
Today, FEMA begins processing applications for funeral assistance. FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 under theCoronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Key Messages
- FEMA has never delivered funeral assistance on this scale before, so we took time to develop and streamline the processes and tools to make this assistance efficient and effective for everyone.
- The call center has received thousands of calls this morning, which is causing some technical issues. Some applicants are reaching operators, while others are receiving a busy signal.
- We ask that applicants be patient as we work to correct these issues and have all their important documents ready when they call to apply. Please know there is no deadline to apply and applicants will have the ability to open a case.
- We will not rush through calls because we intend to make sure that every applicant gets their questions answered and receives the help they need to apply.
- Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.
- To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:
- The death must have occurred in the United States. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
- For fastest service after you have called to apply, submit documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov, or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, MD 20782.
- Applicants can also visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.