FEMA has issued new flood maps for Terrebonne Parish, TPC to vote on them tonight

FEMA has issued new flood maps for Terrebonne Parish that will go into effect September 7, 2023. The Parish Council will vote on whether or not to adopt the maps during their regular council meeting tonight, August 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can watch the council meeting live via the TPCG Facebook page.

These changes are required in order for the Parish to remain compliant with the National Flood Insurance Program’s floodplain management requirements. The new flood maps being voted on will replace the maps from 1985 that are currently being used. Residents can see the updated flood plans on TPCG’s website.

Questions and Answers provided by Terrebonne Parish:

According to the map, I’m in the special flood hazard area. What does that mean for me? If you have a federally backed mortgage, you may be required to have flood insurance. Check with your insurance agent and lender (if you have a mortgage). They will work with you to get appropriate flood coverage for your property.

What elevation will I be required to build to? The interactive maps on LSU AgCenter’s website will show the minimum flood elevation requirement for new construction. In addition, on August 1, 2023, the State of Louisiana’s building codes began requiring one additional foot (two for critical facilities) of elevation.

What about all the work that’s been done? TPCG has completed numerous projects in the past years that help protect our parish against floods. However, for their newest set of flood maps, FEMA instituted a cutoff of July 2019. Projects completed after July 2019 are not included in the flood maps. TPCG has been in the appeals process with FEMA since 2008 to fight to include the most up-to-date information in our maps.

What is TPCG doing? Terrebonne Parish is working hard on a Community Letter of Map Revision. This will allow Terrebonne Parish to publish flood maps that include the most recent flood mitigation measures. TPCG must comply with FEMA’s flood maps or be at risk of possible suspension from the National Flood Insurance Program.

What can I do if I think there’s an error? If you feel that your property was mistakenly placed in a special flood hazard area, you can fill out a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA). Note that your property must meet eligibility requirements set by FEMA. For more information on LOMAs, click here.



For questions or more information, please call (985) 868-5050.