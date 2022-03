FEMA Latest Updates for Lafourche and Terrebonne

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released data for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes’ Hurricane Ida recovery.

The following are the latest recovery statistics as of March, 28:

Lafourche Parish

$1.18 billion paid out in individual and households program, $702 million paid out in housing assistance, and $477 million paid out in other needs assistance.

SBA paid out $1.29 billion in low-interest disaster loans and National Flood Insurance Program paid $647 million in claims.

There have been 563,894 survivors approved for assistance and 504,554 (99.95 percent) FEMA inspections have been completed.

Terrebonne Parish

There have been $1.18 billion paid out in individuals and households program, $702 million paid out in housing assistance, and $477 million paid out in other needs assistance.

SBA paid out $1.29 billion in low-interest disaster loans and National Flood Insurance Program paid $647 million in NFIP claims.

There were 1,899 families ever licensed into temporary direct housing units, 563,894 survivors who were approved for assistance, and 504,554 (99.95 percent) FEMA inspections completed.