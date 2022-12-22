FEMA Reminds Temporary Housing Occupants to Prepare for Frigid Weather

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reminding those who reside in mobile homes and temporary shelters to prepare for the arctic blast that is currently heading toward Louisiana. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will plummet on Thursday night and will remain unusually low through Saturday.

According to FEMA, here’s how occupants of mobile homes and travel trailers can protect themselves and their housing units:

For those in travel trailers, refill the propane tank before the cold arrives — because propane powers the heater.

Do not use kitchen stoves, ovens, or space heaters to heat your unit. Rely on the unit’s heater.

When temperatures approach freezing, run a thin stream of cold water from the kitchen or bathroom faucet.

To help stay warm, wear layers of clothing, maybe a hat—yes, even inside.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact your recertification advisor or call maintenance.

Additionally, all those living in state and FEMA temporary housing units need to keep cell phones on and fully charged with the volume turned up and severe weather alerts enabled. Residents should monitor local weather reports and stay alert to weather warnings. Follow all directions given by local and state officials.

Also, for those who don’t have a home or a safe home, Terrebonne Parish has enacted a plan which requires a scheduled appointment with START Corp. Read here for more information.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.