FEMA Reminds that Rental Assistance is Still Available if Needed

If you are a survivor of Hurricane Ida, you could be eligible for continued rental assistance for temporary housing through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. FEMA pays temporary rent, including a security deposit, at a place other than your damaged home, to help you get back on your feet.

Your rental can be a house, apartment, or hotel. The assistance includes essential utilities such as electricity and water, but not cable or Internet. The approved rental amount will be based on fair market rates for your area as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Continued rental assistance may be available based on ongoing needs if suitable housing is not available or you haven’t completed a permanent housing plan. If you intend to seek continued rental assistance, you’ll need receipts to show you used your FEMA assistance for rent. Keep your receipts for three years.

You may qualify for continued assistance if you:

Demonstrate your disaster-related financial need; and

Show you are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or demonstrate progress toward one. A contractor’s estimate of repairs can point to progress, as an example.

A permanent housing plan is one that would put you back into permanent safe, sanitary and functional housing within a reasonable time frame, including sufficient time to secure funds, locate a permanent dwelling, and move into the dwelling. You must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing to remain eligible for continued rental assistance.

If you have an ongoing need, you can request additional rental assistance.

If you are a renter, contact FEMA and ask for a Declaration of Continuing Need for Rental Assistance.

If you are a homeowner, the document is normally mailed 15 days after the rental assistance has been received.

Return the form to FEMA by either mailing the completed form to: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-8055, faxing it to (800) 827-8112, or uploading it to your FEMA Disaster Assistance Center account, available online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Extensions on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods up to a maximum of 18 months from August 29, 2021, the date of the Hurricane Ida disaster declaration.

To be eligible for continued rental assistance, you must meet the following conditions:

You used your rental assistance on rent.

You are unable to return home because it cannot be accessed or is not suitable to live in due to the disaster.

You do not have money for housing without assistance.

You are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

You provide the status of your permanent housing plan.

The completed application will require these supporting documents:

Pre-disaster and current household income status.

Copies of pre-disaster lease, utility bills, and renter’s insurance information.

Copy of the lease or rental agreement signed by you and the landlord.

Rent receipts, canceled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay for housing expenses.

It is important to keep FEMA updated with your contact information and housing status.