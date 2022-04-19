FEMA Reminds that Rental Assistance is Still Available if Needed

If you are a survivor of Hurricane Ida, you could be eligible for continued rental assistance for temporary housing through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. FEMA pays temporary rent, including a security deposit, at a place other than your damaged home, to help you get back on your feet.
Your rental can be a house, apartment, or hotel. The assistance includes essential utilities such as electricity and water, but not cable or Internet. The approved rental amount will be based on fair market rates for your area as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Continued rental assistance may be available based on ongoing needs if suitable housing is not available or you haven’t completed a permanent housing plan. If you intend to seek continued rental assistance, you’ll need receipts to show you used your FEMA assistance for rent. Keep your receipts for three years.
You may qualify for continued assistance if you:
A permanent housing plan is one that would put you back into permanent safe, sanitary and functional housing within a reasonable time frame, including sufficient time to secure funds, locate a permanent dwelling, and move into the dwelling. You must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing to remain eligible for continued rental assistance.
If you have an ongoing need, you can request additional rental assistance.
Extensions on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods up to a maximum of 18 months from August 29, 2021, the date of the Hurricane Ida disaster declaration.
To be eligible for continued rental assistance, you must meet the following conditions:
The completed application will require these supporting documents:
It is important to keep FEMA updated with your contact information and housing status.