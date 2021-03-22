FEMA Seeking Applicants to Join Disaster Recovery Team

FEMA is hiring Louisiana residents who live in areas affected by recent disasters to join its recovery team as temporary employees. Hiring temporary staff locally allows FEMA to diversify the workforce while affording opportunities for Louisianans. Potential applicants can view the available positions by following the links below.

Jobs are available for:

▪ National Disaster Recovery Support (NDRS) Local Government Administration Expert Specialist (Lake Charles, LA): Deadline March 28 https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595137400

▪ NDRS Community Planning Expert Specialist (Lake Charles, LA): Deadline March 28 https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595136800

▪ Civil Rights Specialist (Lake Charles, LA; Baton Rouge, LA): Deadline March 30

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/595421900

These jobs are for local residents.

FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined rather than a competitive process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments up to one year.

Conditions of employment:

▪ You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for these positions.

▪ You must pass a background investigation.

▪ Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.