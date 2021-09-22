FEMA Temporary Disaster Recovery Centers now open

Survivors affected by Hurricane Ida can now meet with FEMA specialists at a temporary Disaster Recovery Center in Houma to start planning their recovery at the Houma Civic Center seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Survivors can get assistance with their FEMA applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand at the civic center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters.

ADDITIONAL DISASTER RECOVERY SITES:

1. Dularge Branch Library – 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA

2. Dulac Branch Library – 200 Badou Dr., Dulac, LA 70353

3. Chauvin Branch Library – 5500 LA-56, Chauvin, LA 70344

4. Montegut Branch Library – 1135 LA-55, Montegut, LA 70377.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.