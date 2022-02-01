FEMA: Terrebonne & Lafourche Parishes have $249,733,310 Approved for Ida Relief to Date

FEMA has released updated local numbers approved Hurricane Ida assistance on Monday, January 20.

Total registrations for state-wide assistance Close of Business (COB) as of January 28, 2022, were 816,882. Total assistance money approved for COB as of January 28, 2022, was $1.1. Billion Dollars.

Locally, Lafourche Parish has 27,970 approved registrations and $110,967,110 approved dollars. In Terrebonne Parish, there have been 33,265 approved registrations and $138,766,200 approved dollars.

There are FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers that are open to serve those affected by Hurricane Ida:

Lafourche Parish:

Disaster Recovery Center in Raceland | LPG Government Complex | 4876 LA-1 | Raceland, Louisiana 70394

Terrebonne Parish:

Disaster Recovery Center in Houma | East Pak Recreation Center-Parking Lot | Houma, Louisiana 70363

Hours of Operation for the Disaster Recovery Centers:

Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed

The FEMA Helpline is also still open. Applicants can call the FEMA Helpline from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, at 1-800-621-3362.