FEMA: Terrebonne & Lafourche Parishes have $249,733,310 Approved for Ida Relief to Date

Expert Lends Mardi Gras Ladder Safety Tips From New Orleans
January 31, 2022
Lafourche Parish included in Upper Barataria Basin Project for Hurricane Protection Improvements
February 1, 2022

© Heidi Guidry

FEMA has released updated local numbers approved Hurricane Ida assistance on Monday, January 20.

Total registrations for state-wide assistance Close of Business (COB)  as of January 28, 2022, were 816,882. Total assistance money approved for COB as of January 28, 2022, was $1.1. Billion Dollars.



 

Locally, Lafourche Parish has 27,970 approved registrations and $110,967,110 approved dollars. In Terrebonne Parish, there have been 33,265 approved registrations and $138,766,200 approved dollars.

There are FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers that are open to serve those affected by Hurricane Ida:

 

Lafourche Parish:



Disaster Recovery Center in Raceland | LPG Government Complex | 4876 LA-1 | Raceland, Louisiana 70394

 

Terrebonne Parish:

Disaster Recovery Center in Houma | East Pak Recreation Center-Parking Lot |  Houma, Louisiana 70363



 

Hours of Operation for the Disaster Recovery Centers: 

Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.



Sunday Closed

 

The FEMA Helpline is also still open.  Applicants can call the FEMA Helpline from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week,  at 1-800-621-3362.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 1, 2022

Celebrate World Wetlands Day with Wetlands Discovery Center Virtual Event

Read more