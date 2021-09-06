FEMA to open two assistance locations in Houma this week

Alcohol ban lifted in Lafourche starting MondaySeptember 5, 2021
FEMA will open two sites in Houma for disaster survivor assistance beginning Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.
These sites will be located at:
• TCU Food Bank, 922 Sunset Ave, Houma, LA
• United Houma Nation, 400 Monarch Drive, Houma, LA
Applicants can register for federal assistance, other disaster relief programs, and the Blue Roof program offered by the Corps of Engineers. These sites will be open for at least one week.