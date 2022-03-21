FEMA Warns Survivors Living in Temporary Housing to Prepare for Severe Weather

FEMA issued the following warning today in regards to severe weather moving into the area:

This is a warning from GOHSEP and FEMA that severe weather including tornadoes, thunderstorms, heavy rains, hail and damaging winds is expected across the region beginning today.

All those living in state and FEMA temporary housing units need to keep cell phones on and fully charged with the volume turned up and severe weather alerts enabled. A weather radio can also be a potentially life-saving option to receive vital weather warnings. The danger is expected to be highest at night.

Monitor your local weather and follow all directions given by your local and state officials.

Have a plan in place in case your local emergency management officials tell you to evacuate. Know what sturdy permanent building nearby you can go to for protection.

The biggest impact from this storm may come from the flooding risk. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall can occur over the same areas, increasing the risk for flooding. Move to higher ground if you hear of flood warnings. If water is puddling, turn around – don’t drown. Never drive through standing water.

If you receive an immediate warning or threat of a tornado, go to a safe shelter immediately. A safe room, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building is best.

Do not remove the travel trailer or manufactured housing unit, as this is state or federal property.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.