Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes.


 

On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional Complex due to being treated for a medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

 

Dufrene’s death remains under investigation, but her death appears to be due to natural causes. Investigators have found no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is pending.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
January 9, 2023

