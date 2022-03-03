FEMA’s Latest Terrebonne Hurricane Ida Recovery Summary

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released the Terrebonne Parish Hurricane Ida response and recovery summary.

As of March 1, FEMA has approved 563,374 applications and over $1.15 billion to help Louisiana recover from the storm. The Individual Assistance program provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have uninsured and underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs caused by a disaster.

In Terrebonne Parish, there have been $145 million in IHP amounts, $102 million in HA amounts, and $43 million in Other Needs Assistance. 99.6 percent of inspections have been completed.

In regards to shelter, 410 families in Terrebonne Parish are currently in hotels compared to the 2,166 families statewide that remain in hotels as shelters. There have been 1,525 total approvals for units, 395 total licensed-in, and only two move-outs. Statewide, there has been 4,441 total approved for direct housing, 1,302 licensed-ins, and six move-outs.

FEMA’s hazard mitigation assistance provides funding for eligible mitigation measures that reduce disaster losses. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is administered and funded by FEMA and is part of Hazard Mitigation.

There are 14,454 Terrebonne Parish residents with NFIP policies. There were 407 flood insurance claims with around $3 million approved. In Louisiana, there have been 14,505 claims and $637 million approved.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) reported 2,854 approved loans bringing $171 million total approved for Terrebonne Parish. Of those, there have been 2,702 approved home loans with $159 million approved and 152 business loans with $12 million approved.