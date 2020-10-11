Fiery Crash Kills Two in Terrebonne Parish

Shortly after 2:30 this morning, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 57 near American Blvd. The crash claimed the life of the driver and his passenger. Troopers are withholding their identities until notification can be made to the next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling south on LA 57 in a 2018 Ram pickup truck when he entered a left curve in the roadway. For unknown reasons, the driver ran off of the road to the right then steered back to the left. The Ram truck then ran off of the roadway to the left and struck a metal utility pole. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and both occupants suffered fatal injuries.

Speed is considered to be a factor and restraint use is unknown at this time due to the severity of the crash. Impairment is unknown and a toxicology report is pending on the driver. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions. This can mean the difference between life and death. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths in 2020.