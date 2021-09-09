Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills Houma Man

On September 8, 2021, shortly after 6:00 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a multi-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 about 3 miles east of Louisiana Highway 182 in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Cornel Jones of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Nissan Armada driven by Jones was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed a raised median and collided with an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck and trailer. After impact with the Nissan, the Chevrolet struck a commercial vehicle and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz van that was also traveling east on U.S. Highway 90. The Chevrolet then overturned onto its side and became engulfed in flames along with the Nissan.

Due to the severity of the damage, seatbelt use on behalf of Jones is unknown at this time. Jones suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was able to exit the vehicle, was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. The drivers of the commercial vehicle and Mercedes-Benz were also properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Jones and the driver of the Chevrolet and submitted for analysis. The drivers of the commercial vehicle and Mercedes-Benz provided a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2021.