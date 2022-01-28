Find Out What Services Remain at Old Location While TPSO Transitions to New Offices

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is in the process of transitioning from the Courthouse Annex to the future TPSO location, which will be located at 3441 West Park Avenue in Gray.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, Sheriff Soignet’s Administrative Office, background checks, finger printing, human resources and motor pool services will be at the West Park location. TPSO detective bureau, domestic violence and bookkeeping will remain at the Courthouse Annex until the renovations are completed at the new facility.

Sheriff Soignet says that sex offender registration, bonds & fines, and tax department will remain at the Courthouse Annex. Residents will pay their property taxes at the Courthouse Annex for the 2022 tax season.

This transition was very necessary due to the future growth of the Sheriff’s Office and Hurricane Ida, which caused major damage to the Courthouse Annex and property of the Sheriff’s Office. Residents who are requesting TPSO services will still call (985)876-2500 and 911 for emergencies.

Sheriff Soignet will provide updates on the progress regarding the new future home of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He will be available at the Courthouse Annex by appointment. The Sheriff is still available for walk-in residents at the West Park location. The Sheriff’s open door policy still remains and he encourages residents to come and visit.