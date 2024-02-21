Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes 80s

Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes 80s? There’s still time to decide! Six local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2024 titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as Prom King and Queen of the Gala.

The total raised by all contestants thus far is $20,488.68 with a total of 208 donors! Learn more about the Prom Court, and vote here! The Gala will be held at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m., on February 29, 2024. The night of fun will include delectable cuisine, creative cocktails, upbeat music, and, of course, the Prom Court. Purchase your tickets to the event online. Read the original event article here.

Totals were reported as of 8:30 a.m. on February 21, 2024.