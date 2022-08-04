Finding Our Roots Museum receives $2,600 donation

South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Joya Hayes, partnered with the Bayou Pearls, to present a $2,600 donation to Finding Our Roots African American Museum to assist with the refurbishment of the museum following Hurricane Ida.

The historic museum, founded by Margie Scoby remains closed as the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida approaches, receiving severe wind and water damage. Scoby has received an outpouring of support from the community and local organizations. The donation is one of the many efforts the ladies of A.K.A has made in its efforts to help bring back a piece of history stolen by Hurricane Ida. In early July, the Bayou Pearls hosted ‘Voices of Our Ancestors” to help raise funds for the museum.

Finding Our Roots African American Museum is a pillar of the Terrebonne Community. The museum captures and celebrates African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes. Scoby expressed gratitude for the outpour of support from the community in the rebuilding effort. “It touches my heart because it tells me that the things we’ve done at the museum have clearly touched the lives of people in the community. I was so grateful that people embraced and the township acknowledged that Finding Our Roots Museum is needed,” Scoby said.