A home in Dulac on Murray Ct.was destroyed by a fire that firefighters believe began with a natural gas-powered generator. The fire started just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Shane Shifflett, an out-of-state firefighter helping with hurricane relief, says firefighters had to draft water from the bayou because fire hydrants are not working. Several out-of-town fire departments assisted with the fire.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Video submitted by Shane Shifflett.