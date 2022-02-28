Fire destroys Houma couple’s camper, tent

On February 27, 2022, Bayou Cane C Shift crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in the 7100 block of Park Ave.

The first arriving units found a camper fully involved in fire which was also threatening an adjacent residence. The response was upgraded to a full alarm.

Several large gasoline tanks and propane tanks became involved causing explosions near the camper. The fire was contained and placed under control within 20 minutes of our arrival.

An elderly couple were living on the property in a tent while they refurbished the camper. They escaped the area with most of their pets safely, however several of their cats remain unaccounted for. At the time of the fire, they were using a portable generator for power. Due to the close proximity to the camper their tent was also destroyed.

The couple has been placed in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.

Bayou Cane urges everyone to use portable generators safely and store all fuels far away from a running generator.