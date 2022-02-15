Fire destroys two-story home in Bayou Blue

On Monday night, February 14, 2022, at approximately 11:05 PM, the Bayou Blue Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 800 Block of St. Charles By Pass Road.

Upon arrival fire department officials observed that a two-story residential structure was fully involved with fire and that the second story was already starting to collapse. Fire officials were then advised by the homeowner that all of the occupants in the residence had escaped the fire with no injuries and that everyone was accounted for.

Firefighters quickly went to work by establishing a large volume water supply that was needed for this type of fire. With a good secured water source, firefighters then began the task of extinguishing the massive blaze with both master streams devices as well as hand stretched hose lines.

A mutual aid alarm was requested to our neighboring Volunteer Fire Department Lafourche Fire District # 1. After several hours of firefighting the fire was brought under control & extinguished without incident. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Bayou Blue Fire Department would like send a very big Thank You to Acadian Ambulance Service, Terrebonne 911 and our Brother Firemen from Lafourche Fire District # 1 for their professional assistance with this incident.

The Bayou Blue Fire Department would also like to commend our dedicated volunteer firefighters for their professionalism & hard work at this incident.

Most importantly our heart-filled thoughts & prayers are with the family that lost everything to this very tragic situation.

Respectfully Submitted : Battalion Chief Jamey Fontenot, Bayou Blue Fire Department