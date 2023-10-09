Fire Prevention Week: Red Cross Issues 10 Tips to Keep Louisianans Safe

During Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14), the American Red Cross of Louisiana reminds everyone that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and issues safety tips to follow to help avoid one of these blazes.

The Red Cross urges residents to follow these 10 tips to help stay safe while cooking:

• If you are frying, grilling or broiling food, never leave it unattended — stay in the kitchen. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

• Don’t wear loose clothing or sleeves that dangle while cooking.

• If you are simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food, check it regularly.

• Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

• Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area. Make them stay at least three feet away from the stove.

• Keep anything that can catch fire — potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stove, oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat.

• Clean cooking surfaces regularly to prevent grease buildup.

• Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen. Contact your local fire department to take training on the proper use of extinguishers.

• Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving the home to make sure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

• Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year if your smoke alarm requires it.

“Louisianans know that cooking brings family and friends together, but this everyday activity is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. and can lead to an unexpected disaster,” said Louisiana Red Cross CEO Shawn Schulze. “To help keep your loved ones safe, it’s important to pay attention to potential fire hazards and always have working smoke alarms.”

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, the Red Cross may be able to help. Visit redcross.org/louisiana or fill out this Smoke Alarm Installation Request.

The Red Cross installs smoke alarms year-round, as part of the lifesaving Home Fire Campaign, but will hold signature installation events from Oct. 27-Nov. 18 throughout Louisiana, where volunteers will canvass neighborhoods with the goal of installing 750 free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods. To volunteer and learn more, visit soundthealarm.org/louisiana.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVE LIVES Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, working with community partners, has saved at least 1,928 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. To learn more about the campaign, visit redcross.org/homefires.