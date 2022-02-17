Firehouse Subs Awards $41,786 Grant to Two Local Fire Departments

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a $41,786 grant to the Little Caillou Fire Department, and the Terrebonne Parish Fire Department.

First responders nationwide are often the first to experience the effects of a disaster. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® is committed to helping local organizations to continue lifesaving work. Firehouse Subs provided a $16,857 grant to the Terrebonne Parish Fire Department, and $24,929 to the Little Caillou Fire Department. The funds will be used to purchase equipment including a variety of fire hoses, a rescue boat, a motor, trailers, and accessories, permitting first responders to provide advanced rescue capabilities for land and water emergencies.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. The grant awarded to Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and organizations like it ensure the area is safer for everyone, including first responders.

The grant is part of more than $65 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.