Firehouse Subs Celebrated the $41,786 Grant for First Responders

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation hosted a grant acknowledgement ceremony, in celebration of the $41,786 grant awarded to first responders in Terrebonne Parish.

Dozens of people gathered at Firehouse Subs in Houma to celebration the grant and partnership between Firehouse Subs and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

On February 16, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation announced a $41,786 donation to first responders in Terrebonne Parish. The Terrebonne Parish Fire Department received $16,857 of the grant , and Little Caillou Fire Department received $24,929 of the grant. The grant will help both departments purchase equipment including a variety of brand new fire hoses for each truck, a rescue boat, a motor, trailers, and accessories to aid first responders in advanced rescue capabilities for land and water emergencies.

“First responders nationwide are often the first to experience the effects of a disaster. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® is committed to helping organizations like Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government continue its lifesaving work within local communities,” reads a statement released by the foundation.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Grants awarded to the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and organizations like it ensure the area is safer for everyone, including first responders.