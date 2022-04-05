Firemen’s Fair 5K and Fun Run returns

Lace up your running shoes, the Firemen’s 5K & Fun Run is back! Sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System, the 8th annual 5K and Fun Run is on Saturday, April 30, at the Thibodaux Fairgrounds, located at 1101 Tiger Drive.

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced it will sponsor registration for the first 100 youth participants (ages 5-17). In addition, adults ages 18 and up will receive a $10 food/drink voucher for the fair.

The annual festival is held as a fundraising event hosted by the volunteers of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the Firemen’s Fair benefit local non-profit organizations and the department’s needs. Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Thibodaux/FiremensFair5k , or on the Friday afternoon of the fair, or at registration tables on Saturday morning.

The Fun Run begins at the fairgrounds entrance at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. The route will bring participants through Thibodaux’s historic Downtown District before leading them to the finish line at the fairgrounds entrance, where commemorative Firemen’s Race Medals and refreshments will be waiting for everyone who crosses the finish line.

For more information about the fair, visit https://www.firemensfair.com.