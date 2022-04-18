First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow to host Free Clothes Closet

First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow will host a Free Clothes Closet to help families in need on Tuesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. The church will be distributing different sizes of clothing from newborn to 5X school uniforms, shoes, exercise clothes, and maternity clothing.

The free clothes closet is open to the public and will be held at First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow, located at 187 Oakridge Drive, located across from the Golden Meadow Park.

For more information on the Free Clothes Closet or how to make donations for future distributions, please contact First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow at 985-475-5490.