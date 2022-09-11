First responders in Terrebonne Parish gather in remembrance of 9/11

Bayou Cane Fire Protection District joined with first responders throughout the parish today, September 11, 2022 in remembrance of those who were lost on September 11, 2001. A ceremony was held, honoring the first responders who died in action.

“The names of the first responders who died that day were read out loud to remember those who paid the ultimate price while trying to save the victims of the attacks. We also remember those who are still dying from health problems from working the pile after the attacks,” reads a statement from Bayou Cane.