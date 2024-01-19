First Special Session of 2024 concludes

The First Extraordinary Session of 2024 adjourned at 2:30 pm today after legislators passed measures redrawing Louisiana’s congressional districts as well as creating closed party primaries for federal elections as well as members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission. The eight-day session concluded 3 days early after lawmakers completed their business ahead of schedule.

“The Governor shared with us his commitment to ending the redistricting litigation so the legislature could quickly focus on the issues that will make Louisiana an even better place to live and work,” said Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier. “We didn’t want a federal judge to do it for us. In terms of closed primaries, it’s been a goal for many that gained traction under the leadership of Governor Landry and now was the time to act. With this session complete, all of our energy can now be directed towards the priorities that are important to our constituents.”

“Finding solutions to end the federal litigation holding the state back needed to happen,” said Senate President Cameron Henry. “There are critical decisions for the Senate to make as we start to tackle crime during the next special session as well as a myriad of other challenges during the regular session in March. That’s where we’ll be able to gain some momentum and make changes voters feel are long overdue.”

The congressional district map adopted by both chambers responds to a court mandate and redraws the 6thdistrict seat, making it Louisiana’s 2nd majority-Black district. Supporters say SB 8 (WOMACK) remedies the legal challenge while making only minor changes to U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s district as well as that of Congresswoman Julia Letlow.

Lawmakers also approved the use of closed party primaries for the state’s federal elections, State Supreme Court justices as well as members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Public Service Commission. HB 17 (EMERSON) calls for a start date of 2026 for the closed primaries and was amended to allow unaffiliated voters to participate.

Looking ahead, members are expecting to reconvene for a 2nd Special Session to be called by Governor Jeff Landry focusing on crime beginning on Monday, February 19th. The 2024 Regular Session is set to convene on Monday, March 11th.