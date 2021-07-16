First “vaccine lottery” winners announced

The first winners of Louisiana’s ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing have been announced. The first drawing was for one $100,000 prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, was the winner of the first of four $100,000 cash prizes.

Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, was the winner of the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

“Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others. All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners,” said Gov. Edwards in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need our people to be protected against COVID-19 and, thankfully, we have three safe and effective vaccines that will do just that. So, go get your first vaccine and then register at ShotAtAMillion.com. Together, we can end the COVID pandemic in Louisiana.”