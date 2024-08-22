First-year educators invited to apply for Lafourche Education Foundation New Teacher Grants

Attention new teachers in Lafourche Parish!

The Lafourche Education Foundation is now offering New Teacher Grants up to $250 for classroom supplies! If you’re a first-year Pre-K-12 teacher in Lafourche Parish public or charter schools, this is for you– Apply to stock up on essentials like paper, pens, markers, and more. (Tech purchases not eligible.)

“We believe that our children deserve life-changing educational experiences that provide them with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in college and beyond,” reads a statement from Lafourche Education Foundation. “We believe that all K-12 Lafourche public school students will benefit from the generosity of families and members of the community, and the entire parish benefits from a strong public education system.”

The deadline to apply for the New Teacher Grant is Friday, September 20, 2024. Winners will be notified by early October. Interested candidates can apply here.

For more information about the Lafourche Education Foundation and their available grants and programs, please visit their Facebook or website.