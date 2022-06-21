Fishing Piers Adjacent to Water Control Structure on Island Road at PAC WMA to be Closed Temporarily

Two fishing piers adjacent to the water control structure on Island Road at Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed Thursday (June 23) due to construction work on the structure, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

In addition to the pier closures, the water control structure as well as the areas adjacent to the water control structure will be closed. The closure will continue through August and may be extended if construction delays occur on the project.

The other three fishing piers and boat launch on Island Road will remain open during construction.

Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA is located in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes about 15 miles southeast of Houma off Louisiana Highway 665. For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/pointeauxchenes or contact Vaughan McDonald at vmcdonald@wlf.la.gov or 337-735-8733.