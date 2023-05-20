Five Ejected, Teen Killed in Two-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

On May 19, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3235 at the intersection with West 54th Street. The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Destiny Borne of Golden Meadow.

The preliminary investigation revealed 37-year-old Mary Borne of Galliano was driving south on LA Hwy 3235 in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator while attempting to turn left onto West 54th Street. At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-250 was traveling north on LA 3235 in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, Mary Borne failed to yield to the approaching Ford and made a left turn into its path causing the vehicles to collide.

None of the five occupants in the Lincoln were properly restrained and all were ejected during the crash. Destiny Borne suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mary Borne, an adult passenger, and two juvenile passengers all suffered critical injuries and were transported to out of area hospitals for treatment. The driver and passenger of the Ford were both properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries, and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness injuries that could have been prevented if proper seatbelt restraints were used. No matter how short the journey, always wear your seatbelt when driving or riding in a vehicle. For parents or guardians, ensure your child’s safety by using an appropriate child seat or booster seat based on their age, weight, and height. Seatbelt usage and child seat safety should be your top priority to help make every journey a safer one.

Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 fatalities in 2023.