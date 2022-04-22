Five fun ways to celebrate Earth Day

Lafourche Concert & Events Club Hosts Mother’s Day at the Park Sunday, May 8April 22, 2022
Nicholls’ Solomon David awarded for ‘Ranger Rick’ contributionsApril 22, 2022
Today is National Earth Day! Commemorated in April 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson, the annual holiday is celebrated in more than 190 countries and shines a light on environmental protection, and national and global awareness.
This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in our Planet” and in honor of the global celebration we’ve organized a list of activities for family and friends to do over the weekend!
- Pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoors- There isn’t a better way to celebrate Earth day than packing a picnic and enjoying nature with your family. Popular earth day snacks include nacho kale chips, BLT bites, mini chicken caesar salad cups, and fresh fruit.
- Sign up to volunteer at your local community garden- Earth Day is all about enjoying nature, appreciating the soil, and beautiful plants all around. Signing up as a volunteer at your local community garden is a great way to celebrate Earth Day. St.Francis Vegetable Garden is accepting volunteers to help plant and grow fresh fruit and vegetables for the TCU Food Bank. Find out more about St.Francis Vegetable Gardens and how to volunteer by visiting the Community Garden on Facebook.
- Make nature art- Go on a walk and collect rocks, leaves, sticks, grass, and flowers to create beautiful nature portraits.
- Donate to a local environmental non-profit- The Earth Day 2022 theme is “Investing in our Planet”. Invest locally in our community by making a donation to environmental non-profit organizations such as Bayou Grace , Keep Terrebonne Beautiful , South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center , Restore or Retreat or The Nature Conservancy.
- Trade in your plastic wear for reusable gear- Invest in our community and planet this Earth Day by ditching your plastic wear for reusable gear like glass, metal, reusable snack bags, old-fashioned rags, and reusable containers.