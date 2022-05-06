Five local restaurants hosting Mother’s Day brunch

Mothers Day is this Sunday, May 8, and if you don’t already have plans with your mom for the special day, take her to brunch! Several local restaurants are making it easy to make the day special. Call ahead to make a reservation!

Flanagan’s will kick off it’s Mothers Day brunch with brunch menu, featuring chef specials. Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations are required and can be place by calling 985-447-7771.

Curvee Wine Bar and Bistro invite you to treat your mom to a delicious meal and music. Their Mothers Day brunch buffet will feature live music, bottomless mimosas, and indoor or patio dining. Brunch will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and $20 for children under 12. Children two and under are free. Reservations can be made by calling 985-387-1980 or online.

Grady V’s will host its annual Mother’s Day brunch, serving breakfast, soups and salads, and merriments. Tickets for adults are $39.99 and $14.99 for children under 10. Limited reservations available and can be placed by calling 985-446-8894.

Located in Downtown Thibodaux, Fremin’s welcomes you to celebrate all of mothers in your life at its Mother Day brunch. Brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 985-449-0333.

Plantation Inn of Houma invites you to stop by and treat your mom to a fantastic meal she deserves at thier Mother Day buffet. The buffet will include a variety of delicious home cooked meals. Reservations can be made by calling 985-868-0500.