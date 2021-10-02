Five-Vehicle Crash in Mathews Kills Two People

On October 1, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near the water treatment plant in the community of Mathews. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz of Metairie and 57-year-old Eugene Hall of Lockport.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on LA 308, crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Corolla. After sideswiping the Corolla, the pickup collided with a northbound 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by Benitez-Munoz causing extensive damage. The Sienna was then struck by a 2003 Nissan Xterra then struck again by a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, both of which were traveling behind the Sienna.

The driver of the pickup truck was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Due to the severity of the crash, Benitez-Munoz was also pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a seat belt. Other occupants from the vehicles involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Some crashes are unavoidable. However, allowing plenty of following distance between vehicles can mean the difference between being involved in a crash or avoiding one.

Troop C has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths in 2021.