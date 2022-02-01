Five Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

In observance of Black History Month, we’ve put together a list of five ways to celebrate in February, and year-round. By honoring the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans throughout history, the legacy of the original holiday know as “Negro History Week”, first celebrated in February 1926 continues. Historian Carter G. Woodson launched the holiday that would evolve into Black History Month in the 1960s.

Despite some events being cancelled and some museums being closed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, our list still makes it possible to celebrate and educate this month.

Read, and share books by black authors

The Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish Libraries have a multitude of high quality and reliable resources to help you learn something new about African American history for both adults and children. The Terrebonne Parish library has a section dedicated to African American pioneers including Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and many more civil rights activists.

Stream impactful documentaries and movies on Netflix

In celebration of Black History Month, Netflix streaming service has put together a “Black Lives Matter” genre collection, featuring documentaries, films, and TV series. Three to check out include: “Self Made” based on the life of Madam C.J. Walker; “Becoming” a documentary looking back at the life of former first lady Michelle Obama; and “Loving” the story of an interracial marriage that sparks a case that leads to the Supreme Court.

Learn about the many contributions African Americans have made in U.S history

African Americans have made basic and lasting contributions to American history and Culture. According to the Black Inventors Museum, paper, chess, medicine, carbon light bulbs, and door knobs were invented by African Americans. Learn about additional contributions at here https://blackinventor.com.

Attend virtual ceremonies and festivals

The recent surge of covid-19 cases has forced many museums to close and event cancellations. Eventbrite has put together a list of virtual events, celebrating black history, food, film, comedy, music, and literature. The collection can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/c/black-history-month-virtual-events-cwyhygw/.

Stream “Our Friend, Martin”

Our friend Martin is an animated children’s educational film about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement. The movie can be streamed online via Youtube .