Five Ways to Celebrate National Down Syndrome Day

March 21 is National Down Syndrome Day, and across the globe families, advocates, and organizations are celebrating the day by spreading awareness and educating others. The selection of March 21 (3/21) signifies the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Whether you’re a parent, teacher, volunteer, or supporter, celebrate this day in recognition of those with Down syndrome. Here are five things you can do to celebrate:

Donate to a Local Nonprofit Organization

Upside Downs is a nonprofit organization based in Thibodaux that is dedicated to promoting the “Upside” and positive aspects of Down syndrome. The organization prides itself in supporting the Down syndrome community by offering support to new parents, hosting recreational activities, raising awareness, and advocating for a brighter future. In honor of National Down Syndrome Day, you can make a donation to Upside Downs benefiting a local family.

Read a Book about Down Syndrome

If you’re interested in learning more about Down syndrome, stop by the Terrebonne Parish Library and dive into one of the many books the library has in its collection dedicated to Down syndrome. The library catalog offers a wide range of informative books for all ages, including Explaining Down Syndrome, ABC for You and Me, and Bloom: Finding Beauty in The Unexpected.

Share a Post on Social Media #NationalDownSyndromeDay

Social media is a great way to connect with millions of people around the world, to help spread awareness on National Down Syndrome day, share a post with your followers in acknowledgement of the using the hashtag #NationalDownSyndromeDay.

Wear Mismatched Socks

Need an excuse to wear two pairs of your favorite socks outside of the house? Mismatch socks are worn on National Down Syndrome Day to celebrate those with the genetic disorder. Pull out your favorite polka dot, stripes, and bright colors in honor of the special day.

Be Kind

Spread kindness everywhere you go. Compliment someone, leave a positive note, smile at a stranger, or hold the door open for someone. Be kind to everyone, no matter how similar or different they are. Being kind empowers others to be kind too, and plants a seed to be accepting to others.