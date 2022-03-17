Five ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Luck o’ the Irish! Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17, marking the anniversary of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland’s death in the fifth century. The holiday was first celebrated in 1631, when the church hosted a religious feast in honor of the Irishman’s life. Moving to the U.S. in 1737, the holiday has evolved into a global celebration, with people across the world parading in the streets, wearing emerald green, and cooking hearty meals, all in honor of Ireland’s heritage and culture.

In honor of the global holiday, we’ve put together a list of activities that are simple and fun!

Host a Hunt for Gold or Clovers

Need to keep the kids busy while you get dinner going? Gather a hand full of coins and hide them around the house for a hunt for gold, or send the kids outside to see who can find a lucky four leaf clover.

Visit Mahony’s Irish Pub

If you’re looking for the perfect place to be Irish for a day in Terrebonne Parish, and you’re over 21, stop by Mahony’s Irish Pub, located at 7832 Main Street. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Mahony’s will be offering drink specials from 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. Details can be found here.

Cook like an Irishmen

Corned Beef, Cabbage, Irish Soda Bread, Shepherd’s Pie, and Guinness Beef Stew are traditional Irish meals. Gather your family in the kitchen to prepare a hearty meal in honor of the Irish holiday.

Sport Emerald Green

Wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns and if you’re caught not wearing green on St.Patrick’s Day, you get a big ole pinch at any time. Irish immigrants landed in America in the 19th century, donning the symbolic color in celebration of their heritage.

Make DIY St. Patricks Day Crafts

St. Patricks Day is anticipated annually by both adults and children. What better way to celebrate the lucky holiday by creating fun arts and crafts! Grab your crayons, paint, glue, and scissors, and create a leprechaun paper plate or a leprechaun.