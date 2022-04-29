Five ways to show appreciation for National Teachers Appreciation Week

Policy Institute announces Business Workforce Calculator, quantifying economic impact of child care crisis on Louisiana businessesApril 28, 2022
National Teacher Appreciation Week is right around the corner, kicking off on Monday, May 2. The designated week was commemorated in 1984 by the National PTA, to celebrate teachers across the country who dedicate their time to educating the future leaders of tomorrow.
Whether it’s a secretary, principal, administrator, or professor, there are many ways to show your appreciation to the many heroes who make a difference in the lives of students. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, we’ve created a list of five ways to honor and make an educator smile during this well deserved week.
- Have your child write a letter to their teacher- Help your child to write a letter of appreciation to their teacher. They can hand deliver it on May 3 for National Teacher Day.
- Donate a supply basket –There’s no better way to honor your teacher than to provide supplies for the classroom. Fill a basket full of essential supplies including pens or pencils, storage bins, wipes, snacks, and other items as a thank you.
- Draw a picture- Students can grab their crayons, color pencils, and markers to create one of a kind artwork for their teacher depicting their favorite school activity or subject.
- Record a thank you video- Parents can record a video message from their child thanking their teacher for all that they do and email it. The gesture is sure to be a memory their teacher will cherish forever.
- A little something extra- Parents can show their appreciation to the educators who make a difference in their child’s life by writing a personal thank you note, and even including a small gift card for a cup of coffee or even an ice cream treat. After all, they sure are sweet!