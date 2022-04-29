Five ways to show appreciation for National Teachers Appreciation Week

National Teacher Appreciation Week is right around the corner, kicking off on Monday, May 2. The designated week was commemorated in 1984 by the National PTA, to celebrate teachers across the country who dedicate their time to educating the future leaders of tomorrow.

Whether it’s a secretary, principal, administrator, or professor, there are many ways to show your appreciation to the many heroes who make a difference in the lives of students. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, we’ve created a list of five ways to honor and make an educator smile during this well deserved week.