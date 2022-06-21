Flag retirement ceremony pays respect and teaches scouts

June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022

Local Boy and Cub Scouts of America Troop hosted a flag retirement ceremony alongside the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Det. 475, receiving assistance from both state and local law enforcement. The ceremony was held on Friday, June 17, to teach scouts how to properly dispose of an American flag. Deputies from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana State Police from LSP Troop C to assist with the disposal.




In a statement, Louisiana State Police discussed the significance of the ceremony and paid respect to the men and women who lost their lives while fighting for our country. “Troopers were honored to help properly dispose of this large American flag which was no longer fit to fly over our nation. We would also like to thank our Veterans who fought for our freedoms.”

For more information on how to properly dispose of a worn-out American flag, visit the U.S. Department of Defense website.

Yasmeen Singleton

