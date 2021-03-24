Flash Flood Warning continued for Terrebonne, Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish until 11:15 PM CDT.

At 9:08 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Houma, Thibodaux, Larose, Lockport, Raceland, Mathews, Bayou Cane, Gray, Schriever, Des Allemands and Bayou Gauche.