Flash Flood Warning continued for Terrebonne, Lafourche

VIDEO: Security camera captures suspect’s car moments before shooting of Houma 8-year-old
March 23, 2021
Sand bags available in Thibodaux tonight
March 23, 2021
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish until 11:15 PM CDT.
At 9:08 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Houma, Thibodaux, Larose, Lockport, Raceland, Mathews, Bayou Cane, Gray, Schriever, Des Allemands and Bayou Gauche.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 23, 2021

Sand bags available in Thibodaux tonight

Read more