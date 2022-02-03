Flash Flood Warning in effect!

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Lafourche Parish and

Northern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana Until 230 PM CST.

At 1230 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Chackbay and Raceland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.