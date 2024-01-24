Flash Flood Warning issued for Northern Terrebonne, Northern Lafourche

City of Thibodaux has Sandbags now availableJanuary 24, 2024
Thibodaux Police shares Street Flooding ClosuresJanuary 24, 2024
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana…Southeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana…Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana…Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana…Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana…St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana…St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana…North Central Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana…
* Until 400 PM CST.
* At 101 PM CST, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Gramercy. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…Thibodaux, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Chackbay, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Convent, Wallace, Schriever, Labadieville, Raceland, Gray, Supreme, Garyville, Edgard, Bayou Cane, Killona and Montz.
This includes the following Interstates…
Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 189 and 212.
Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.