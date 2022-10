Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will host a drawing for a $500 scholarship. The drawing will be conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022. The winner will be announced by the end of the day, and will receive a $500 scholarship. Students can register for the drawing by contacting any enrollment specialist.

Students must follow the steps listed below to be deemed eligible:

Enroll in at least three credit hours for the 2023-2024 school year.

Complete your FAFSA application between October 1 – October 31 and show proof of completion.

For more information, visit Fletcher Technical Community College online.