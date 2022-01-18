Fletcher Announces 2022 Precision AG Summit

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the 2022 Precision Ag Summit. The summit will provide an opportunity for agricultural producers and industry professionals to gather and exchange ideas about precision agriculture best practices and techniques to be incorporated into real-world use on today’s farms.

The event will be held February 23-24, at Fletcher’s main campus, located at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395.

The summit will provide a platform for attendees to learn imperative information with presentations by Lemman’s Farm Supply, a Case IH dealership; Sunshine Quality Solutions, a John Deere dealership; Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association; C. Richard and Associates; and many more. In addition to the listed agriculture industry leaders, various industry leaders will be in attendance for the summit’s inaugural Showcase.

Participants in the Showcase include Katie Sistrunk with A Farmer’s Daughter, who will discuss a plethora of topics, USDA’s Farm Service Agency Representatives, USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, Lemann’s Farm Supply, Sunshine Quality Solutions, and many others.

Following the presentations, industry leaders will host a Q&A session, providing attendees with an opportunity to ask the agriculture industry leaders questions.

Admission to the summit is free, however participants must register to reserve a spot. Contact Dr. Chandler LeBoeuf at (985) 448-7920 or chandler.leboeuf@fletcher.edu, or Logan Borne at (985) 448-7924, logan.borne@fletcher.edu to reserve your spot today.

