Fletcher Announces 8-Week Sessions Beginning this Fall

Fletcher Technical Community College announced on Tuesday it will transition to 8-week sessions beginning with the fall 2022 semester.

The new program will allow students to focus on less material at once, complete more classes in less time, finish a class in 8-weeks instead of 16, learn throughout the year, and help students keep their momentum.

In addition, Fletcher will provide more course entry dates, offering flexibility and the opportunity for students to learn year-round. Priority registration for veterans is Monday, March 28. The deadline for General Registration is Tuesday March 29.

Registration can be completed online.

For more information, contact Fletcher’s Admission office at (985) 448-7900 or visit Fletcher.edu