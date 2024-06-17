Fletcher Announces Inaugural “Fletcher Give Day” Celebrating 25 Years Being Named “Fletcher”

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) is excited to announce the launch of “Fletcher Give Day” on June 25, 2024, a special fundraising event aimed at commemorating 25 years since the institution was named after former director, L.E. Fletcher. In honor of this milestone, Fletcher is calling upon alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community supporters to make a meaningful contribution of $25. Money raised will directly benefit student scholarships and the Student Success Excellence Fund which assists students with food insecurity, transportation needs, and emergencies. Donors can choose where they would like their dollars spent. The donation portal is now open, allowing supporters to contribute at any time leading up to the event.

A Legacy of Excellence and Community Impact

Since its establishment as an institute of learning, Fletcher Technical Community College has been a cornerstone of higher education and workforce development in the region. Over the past 25 years, the institution has grown and evolved to meet the needs of the community, providing exceptional education and training to thousands of students. Fletcher was founded in 1948, classes officially began in 1951, and in 1999, the name was changed to Louisiana Technical College – L.E. Fletcher campus, honoring the former director. This celebration marks 25 years since that name change.

Join Us in Celebrating 25 Years

Fletcher Give Day is an opportunity for the Fletcher community to come together and support the continued growth and success of the college. By contributing $25, donors will help ensure that Fletcher can continue to offer high-quality programs and services to its students, fostering the next generation of skilled professionals.

How to Participate

Donate: Visit the Fletcher Give Day Donation Page to make your $25 contribution. https://givebutter.com/3qXUkB Spread the Word: Share Fletcher Give Day with your friends, family, and colleagues on social media using the hashtag #FletcherGiveDay. Engage: Follow Fletcher on social media for updates, and success stories.