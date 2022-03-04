Fletcher Announces New Partnership for Top Tech Program in Agriculture Technology

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) and CNH Industrial are excited to announce a new partnership in agriculture technology. CNH Industrial has identified and partnered with top technical colleges across North America and Fletcher is one of those colleges chosen to kick off the Top Tech Program. CNH Industrial has reviewed the curriculum of the chosen colleges to ensure they meet the needs of their technically-advanced equipment.

CNH Industrial’s Top Tech Program assists its dealer network with recruiting service technicians into the industry. In addition, this program provides resources and materials to their dealers as they strive to attract the next generation of technicians. CNH Industrial provides training aids and access to systems of the partner schools, including their branded products in their education programs. In addition, each school gains full access to Web Academy to ensure the students complete the program with Level 1 Technician Fundamentals Certification.

“We are honored to have been selected as an official CNH Industrial educational partner,” commented Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor. “Agriculture is not only one of the foremost economies of our state but also for our Bayou Region. Fletcher’s ability to train and educate students for future careers in this area not only ensures the future of an agricultural workforce for our community, but also for our state and region. It is our goal to become a destination for training throughout the southern United States. Through the generosity of CNH Industrial and this partnership, we will be able to establish a center for excellence in agricultural education.”

CNH Industrial is supporting the launch of this program with marketing materials, a new website, and a display at agriculture and construction trade shows. The marketing materials help connect potential technician candidates with technical colleges and their dealerships to drive interest in our industry.

Additional information for Top Tech Program can be found at CNH Industrial: Top Tech. Additional information for Fletcher’s Agriculture Technology Program can be found at Agriculture Technology – Fletcher Technical Community College.